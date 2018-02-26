Kevin De Bruyne said Manchester City will not rest after winning the Carabao Cup final, as Pep Guardiola's side look to win more silverware this season.

Man City just getting started, warns De Bruyne

City put Arsenal to the sword 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday, securing a first trophy under Guardiola's reign in dominant fashion.

De Bruyne has been the star of City's march towards the Premier League title, but it was old favourites Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva who got the goals at Wembley.

Though hopes of a quadruple were ended by Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, the Belgian remains hungry for what is to come this term.

"We deserved to win," he told Sky Sports. "I think we have had a good feeling all season but it's not finished yet, we know what we have to do in the league and Champions League.

"We have to maintain the same focus.

"I think the potential at this club is huge, with the squad we already have, it's an amazing job and we play like the best in the world, it's very exciting to play here."

Right-back Kyle Walker made a brilliant last-ditch challenge to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring in the opening 10 minutes and putting a wholly different complexion on the game.

The England international's reported £50 million move from Tottenham raised eyebrows, but a first major trophy is vindication for Walker.

"It's been a long time coming, glad to get my first one," he said.

"It's very special. I was nervous, not won on [the] last two occasions [at Wembley with Tottenham]. Everyone wanted to win, we obviously needed to kill the game, Sergio took his goal great."