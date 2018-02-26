TP Mazembe coach Mihayo Kazembe believes the absence of key players played a big role in Saturday’s Caf Super Cup defeat to Wydad Casablanca.

TP Mazembe blames Caf Super Cup defeat on key players’ absence

Mazembe, reigning champions of the Caf Confederation Cup were hoping to win the Super Cup for the fourth time, but Amin Tighazoui’s free-kick in the 84th minute put an end to that aspiration in Casablanca.

And Kazembe who played for the Red Devils has given an excuse for his side’s failure.

“We had tactics in place and we were following it, not that we were defensive,” he told Caf website.

“We wanted to attack on the counter whenever we had the ball. Unfortunately, all the balls we recovered, we were not quick and couldn’t take advantage the few times we had possession.

“For the goal, I thought there was no foul because the player fell without any contact from my point of view.

“However, the decision rest with the referee and we have to respect that. That is not to make excuses. I congratulate the player who scored from the free-kick.

“I must admit that we were not at our level today. We missed the services of some key players and we were punished for that.”

TP Mazembe would be hoping to win the 2018 Caf Champions League, and have been paired with Mozambique’s UD Songo in the First Round.