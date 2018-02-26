Faouzi Benzarti feels the confidence generated by Wydad Casablanca’s Caf Super Cup triumph can propel them to retaining the Champions League title this season.

Faouzi Benzarti: Wydad Casablanca can retain Caf Champions League

The Red Devils became the third Moroccan team to win the Super Cup after defeating TP Mazembe in a keenly contested encounter.

Amin Tighazoui's 83rd minute handed them victory over the Congolese at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on Saturday evening.

And the 68-year-old manager is now aiming to create history but must negotiate their way past Cote d'Ivoire's Williamsville AC in the First round.

“I have been in charge for a month, but I have received positive feedback from the players. Some key players have left and I will have to make do with the existing ones,” Benzarti told Caf website.

“Naturally, we have to improve what we have and I must say that I’m happy with the defensive level of the team against a team like TP Mazembe.

“It is always not easy to win against a team of the calibre of Mazembe. There is no reason why we can’t retain the Caf Champions League.”