Faouzi Benzarti: Wydad Casablanca can retain Caf Champions League

Faouzi Benzarti feels the confidence generated by Wydad Casablanca’s Caf Super Cup triumph can propel them to retaining the Champions League title this season.
The Red Devils became the third Moroccan team to win the Super Cup after defeating TP Mazembe in a keenly contested encounter.
Amin Tighazoui's 83rd minute handed them victory over the Congolese at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on Saturday evening.
And the 68-year-old manager is now aiming to create history but must negotiate their way past Cote d'Ivoire's Williamsville AC in the First round.
“I have been in charge for a month, but I have received positive feedback from the players. Some key players have left and I will have to make do with the existing ones,” Benzarti told Caf website.
“Naturally, we have to improve what we have and I must say that I’m happy with the defensive level of the team against a team like TP Mazembe.
“It is always not easy to win against a team of the calibre of Mazembe. There is no reason why we can’t retain the Caf Champions League.”