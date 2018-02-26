Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has sent one of the team’s goalkeeper trainers, Pionetti Enrico to team up with young shot-stopper Francis Uzoho in Spain.

Francis Uzoho gets personal trainer as Rohr aim to ease goalkeeping worries

Despite the plethora of options and talents in the Super Eagles setup, the goalkeeping department remains a grey area for the German tactician who has acknowledged, severally, its lack of depth.

Recently, Rohr ruled out a return for former team captain, Vincent Enyeama - whose last top-flight action came in January 2017, and Carl Ikeme is still receiving treatments for leukaemia.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi remain the country’s viable option to Russia 2018 World Cup and Rohr’s recent move shows he is willing to trust the Deportivo La Coruna youngster to complete the required goalkeeping trio to the event.

Enrico who joined the African side six months ago will work on the young goalkeeper ahead of the global showpiece.

Last year November, Uzoho was handed his debut in Nigeria’s friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar. The 19-year-old kept the second half of the game as the west African side came back from a 2-1 deficit before the break to secure a 4-2 victory.

The former Golden Eaglet has kept 10 clean sheets out of 14 matches for the Deportivo B side this campaign and has also played twice in the Spanish top-flight, making his bow against Eibar on October 15.