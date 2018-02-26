Mbaye Niang on target in Torino's loss vs. Hellas Verona

Mbaye Niang was on target as Torino lost 2-1 to Hellas Verona in Sunday’s Italian Serie A encounter at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

The 23-year-old who is making his 21st top-flight appearance scored his fourth goal since joining the Turin outfit in the summer from AC Milan.

Fabio Pecchia’s men started the game on an impressive note when Mattia Valoti registered the curtain raiser in the 12th minute.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Verona but after the restart, Niang got the better of goalkeeper Nicolas in the 49th minute to level proceedings for the Bull.

However, in the 77th minute, Valoti scored the match-winning goal to help the Gialloblu record their sixth win in the Serie A this season.

Niang featured from start to finish while Nigeria international Joel Obi was replaced by Daniele Baselli with 11 minutes left to play.

The former Watford striker will be hoping to continue for a better fortune when Torino play host to Crotone on March 4.