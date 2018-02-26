John Bocco is set to resume training with Simba first-team ready for Mbao FC match, Goal has learned.

Bocco fit to face Mbao FC

The Striker missed Simba's last two matches after sustaining a knee injury during Mwadui’s clash.

Speaking to Goal Simba Club Doctor Yassin Gembe said that Bocco’s injury is healing well and it is possible he can start Monday’s match against Mbao FC if the technical bench decides to use him.

“Bocco has been working hard in the gym to battle back to fitness and hopes to start tomorrow’s match. He can be the part of the first team against Mbao FC”, said Gembe

This is Bocco’s first injury since he joined the Msimbazi giants from Azam for a 40 Million Tshs fee.