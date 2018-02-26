Former Asante Kotoko head coach David Duncan has admitted his willingness to return to the club if approached by management.

Duncan eyes another opportunity to lead Asante Kotoko

The Kumasi-based team parted ways with Steve Polack on Friday following their elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup after losing on penalties against CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary round.

"If Asante Kotoko need my services I will gladly go because coaching is not a demotion," Duncan told Happy FM.

"There is no problem returning to a club I've previously handled. However, I won't rush myself to have it but if they are genuinely interested in me, I will not hesitate," he added.

According to Goal's sources, Paa Kwesi Fabien is close to replacing Polack as new coach, although Ghana's assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has also been linked to job.