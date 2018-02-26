Steve Coppell’s Jamshedpur FC were handed only their fifth defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season when they were overturned 0-2 by league leaders Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

ISL 2017-18: Steve Coppell on Bengaluru FC - They are the best team in the league

The defeat leaves the Jamshedpur outfit sitting precariously at fourth spot in the table, just one point ahead of Kerala Blasters FC with one game remaining.

After the loss, the Jamshedpur coach refused to attribute it to any lapses in their game plan but instead chose to focus on the final week with a lot at stakes for plenty of teams. The Englishman also credited Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for having a fine game.

“I don't think it was a lapse in the game plan. They played a different game today that gave us problems. To be honest they were comfortable at 2-0. Their goalkeeper (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu) is India's number one so you expect that. He pulled off terrific saves today. This is disappointing,” he stated.

“We have to come back strongly and get the goals in the final (match). There is still a lot to play for. It will be difficult. Kerala are there, Mumbai are there. For ISL, it will be terrific final week,” the Englishman went on to add.

Praising the quality of the league leaders, Coppell put down Sunday’s defeat primarily to the quality of the opposition.

“I will compliment Bengaluru. They are the best team in ISL. They proved that by winning seven out of their nine away game which is exceptional. The two goals we conceded were back passes which were unlike us as we don't back pass. In the second half we needed a break. If we got a goal it would have been interesting. We had 20 odd shots but there goalkeeper made terrific saves. We were a little bit relaxed today but I think that was because of the quality of the opposition.” the former Kerala Blasters coach explained before signing off.