Juventus vs Atalanta postponed after heavy snow pounds Turin

Juventus' Serie A clash at home to Atalanta has been postponed due to snow following a pre-match pitch inspection.

Conditions in Turin had been playable an hour before the game was due to start, but significant blizzards left the pitch covered.

The two sides continued their warm-ups despite the adverse conditions and the game looked set to start as scheduled.

However, after the match officials consulted with captains Gianluigi Buffon and Rafael Toloi, the decision was made to postpone the contest.

Massimiliano Allegri's men therefore lose the opportunity to go top of Serie A at least for 24 hours.

Juve currently lie one point behind league leaders Napoli, who will visit Cagliari on Monday evening.

The Old Lady will now have to wait to find out when their clash will be rescheduled, while Napoli will now have the chance to go four points clear if they succeed in the weekend's final match.