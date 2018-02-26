Criticism never affected me - Lukaku revels in comeback Man Utd win

Romelu Lukaku insists he has not been affected by the criticism he has received during his first season at Manchester United after inspiring the Red Devils to a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Chelsea.

The Belgium striker scored his first goal against a top-eight club for United with a composed finish following a fine move involving Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial to cancel out Willian's driven opener at Old Trafford.

Lukaku then provided the assist for Jesse Lingard to head home and seal a big three points for Jose Mourinho's men as they returned to the second place standing they have held for much of the Premier League season.

Despite now having 22 goals across all competitions this term, there have been question marks over Lukaku's ability to contribute in big games, but the former Everton striker has never lost belief.

"Not really," Lukaku said when asked if the criticism played on his mind, in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"I always work hard, so to get the three points is great for us.

"We had to work really hard for that win, we were well prepared and we did our best today.

"At the end of the day I just want to work hard for the team, and if I improve I'm really satisfied."

Team-mate Scott McTominay was again trusted by Mourinho in the centre of United's midfield and the 21-year-old recovered from failing to track Willian's run for Chelsea's opener to put in another effective performance.

Asked about his run in the team, McTominay said: "I'm fearless, and I just want to get on the pitch as much as I can now.

"They've got brilliant players all over the pitch but I think everyone of us put in a massive shift today.

"When we went behind, we had to chase the game a bit. But in the second half we were completely in control.

"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment, it's great to be playing in the Premier League and the Champions League regularly, but at the end of the day it's a really good three points for the team."