EXTRA TIME: Wydad Casablanca’s Chikatara thankful for Caf Super Cup triumph

Wydad Casablanca forward Chisom Chikatara is thankful following his team’s 1-0 defeat of TP Mazembe to win the 2018 Caf Super Cup.

Amin Tighazoui’s 83rd-minute effort was enough for the 2017 Champions League winners to see off the Confederation Cup holders at the Stade Mohamed V.

And the Nigeria international who was on parade for 63 minutes in the encounter has appreciated the fans for their support after lifting his second continental trophy with Faouzi Benzarti’s side.