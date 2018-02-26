Orlando Pirates defeated Chippa United 4-2 in a PSL match which was played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.





Chippa United 2-4 Orlando Pirates: Shonga fires the Buccaneers to second spot

Milutin Sredojevic made several changes to the starting line-up that faced Ajax Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match which was played at the Orlando Stadium two weeks ago.

Jackson Mabokgwane, Luvuyo Memela and Musa Nyatama all made their return to the starting line-up, while Bernard Morrison, whose brace inspired Bucs to a 2-0 victory over Ajax, started upfront.

Ex-Pirates assistant coach Teboho Moloi named a strong starting up as they looked to return to winning ways having drawn 0-0 with Baroka FC in a league game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend.

The Chilli Boys starting line-up included former Bucs players Brighton Mhlongo, James Okwuosa and Mark Mayambela. Thabo Rakhale, who is on loan from Pirates, faced his parent club.

The match got off to a lively start as the two teams attacked each other in search of an early goal and it was the Chilli Boys, who broke the deadlock following a good move.

Mayambela set up Andile Mbenyane, who then found Mxolisi Macuphu unmarked inside the box. Macuphu unleashed a powerful shot which beat Pirates goalkeeper Mabokgwane to make it 1-0 to Chippa.

The Buccaneers then pressed the hosts as they looked to level matters with Memela, Morrison and Justin Shonga all causing havoc for the Chilli Boys defence which was marshalled by Okwuosa.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty after in-form Ghanaian attacker Morrison's cross hit Paseka Mako's hand and the referee pointed to the penalty kick.

Morrison then stepped up and beat Chippa keeper Mhlongo from the spot-kick to make it 1-1 much to the delight of the away fans inside the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The momentum was the Buccaneers with the half-time break fast approaching. However, the Chilli Boys were able to defend well and contain Morrison, who had a good first half.

Chippa and Pirates were locked at 1-1 at the interval following an entertaining first half in the city of Port Elizabeth.

The Soweto giants continued their dominance in the second half. Morrison and Zambian forward Shonga both saw their efforts narrowly miss the target as the visitors pressed the Chili Boys.

Morrison thought he had grabbed his brace when he beat his former Pirates team-mate Mhlongo with a good finish. But the goal was disallowed as the former AS Vita attacker was offside.

Pirates' pressure finally paid off when Shonga hit the back of the net with a good finish following a goalmouth scramble inside the Chippa box in the closing stages of the match.

It was end-to-end stuff in the latter stages of the game as Mashego made it 2-2 with a decent finish from eight-yards out after latching onto a rebounded and he beat Mabokgwane.

However, Thembinkosi Lorch had other ideas as the diminutive winger scored with a good header from Innocent Maela's well-taken cross from the left hand side to make it 3-2 to Pirates.

The Buccaneers were running rampant in stoppage time and they managed to make it 4-2 through Shonga, who scored with a long range shot. Ultimately, Pirates ran out 4-2 win over Chippa on the day.

The win took Pirates to second spot on the league standings, while the Chilli Boys slipped down to ninth place on the table.