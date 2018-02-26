AFC Leopards 2-1 Ulinzi Stars: Ingwe pick first victory this season

Marvin Nabwire’s 93rd minute goal eased pressure off the back of coach Robert Matano after AFC Leopards pulled a slim 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars.

AFC Leopards 2-1 Ulinzi Stars: Ingwe register first victory this season

Matano was headed for yet another embarrassing draw after Ingwe surrendered the lead to allow Ulinzi Stars comeback into the game with a 79th minute equalizer.

The pressure was piling on Matano after AFC Leopards crushed out of the Caf Confederation Cup last Wednesday and with yet another draw looming, Nabwire rose to the occasion to slot home from a forest of legs and hand Ingwe first victory of the season.

AFC Leopards were held to a 0-0 draw by Posta Rangers in the opening match of the season. The victors went ahead in the 69th minute courtesy of Jaffery Awiti, who looped a beauty after picking out a cross from Brian Marita.

But Ulinzi Stars leveled in the 79th minute through Oliver Rutto, who expertly directed his free-kick into the net with Jirus Adira well beaten. Adira had earlier on saved Ingwe the blushes with a fine save after Ulinzi Stars rattled the Den from a 15th minute corner.

Adira was called into action a minute later after Ulinzi Stars won another corner in the 16th minute. Dennis Sikhayi went into the referee’s book past at the half hour mark after committing a bookable offense.

Robert Matano made double changes, bringing in Moses Mburu for Isaac Oduro with Ezekiel Otuoma replacing Whyvonne Isuza. The victory pushed AFC Leopards to 12th position with four points while Ulinzi Stars remained 10th on same points but with superior goal difference.

AFC Leopards XI: Jairus Adira, Dennis Sikhayi, Isaac Oduro, Mike Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Brian Marita, Eric Bekoe, Marvin Nabwire, Whyvonne Isuza, Baker Lukooya.

Reserves: Gabriel Andika, Yusuf Mainge, Moses Mburu, Victor Majid, Jaffery Owiti, Ezekiel Odera and Ezekiel Otuoma.

Ulinzi Stars: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Brian Birgen, Omar Mbongi (c), George Odhiambo, Oliver Ruto, Bernard Ongoma, Churchill Muloma, Cliff Kasuti, Nandwa Elvis, Michael Otieno and Masita Masuta.

Subs: Jacktone Odhiambo (GK), Abdalla Hamisi, Mohamed Hassan, Daniel Waweru, John Kago, Kelvin Amwayi and Oscar Wamalwa.