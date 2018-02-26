Yanga Head Coach George Lwandamina has insisted that Juma Abduli is a key part of the team despite no longer being an automatic starter for the Tanzania giants.

Lwandamina: Juma Abduli still a key part of the team

The right back and previous winner of The Ligi Kuu Bara Best Player of the year award has started only one match this season.

Speaking to Goal Lwandamina has described Juma as the best right back he has seen in Tanzania but injuries have held him back although he believes that he will work his way back to fitness.

“When I came to Yanga as a coach Juma was the best right defender in Tanzania, though I haven’t featured him much I still believe in him and I know the injury problems are the reason for his situation” said Lwandamina.

The Zambian coach has dismissed reports of having lack of faith in Juma and said that he is only focused on keeping the fullback fit for the rest of the season.