FC Pune City’s hopes of qualifying into the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) suffered a massive blow as they went down 4-0 to FC Goa on Sunday evening.

ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City to miss Marcelinho and Diego Carlos in their final league game

The Orange and Purple brigade only need a point to confirm their berth however, they went down without putting up a fight against Sergio Lobera’s side.

On March 2, they travel to Delhi to face Miguel Angel Portugal’s side who seem to have found their bearings. Ranko Popovic will be without the services of Marcelinho, who picked up a red card against Goa. The first yellow card was awarded after he was seen protesting vehemently with the referee while the second was a stamp on Pronay Halder.

Diego Carlos is also suspended as he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season after he seemed to have caught Seriton Fernandes by the elbow.

This will certainly make things difficult for Pune City however, the good news is that Popovic would welcome Emiliano Alfaro who would have served his one-match suspension.