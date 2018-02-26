Salah, Mane and Firmino earn 'unbelievable' praise from Liverpool colleague Can

Plaudits continue to rain down on Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Emre Can the latest to hail their “unbelievable” talents.

The Reds have been full of goals this season, with their collective tally across all competitions passing 100 during a Premier League meeting with West Ham.

A fearsome attacking unit has contributed 66 efforts towards that century, with Salah leading the way with 31 during a remarkable debut campaign at Anfield.

Firmino, meanwhile, has 22 goals to his name and Mane 13, with the in-form trio all on the scoresheet once again in a crushing 4-1 victory over the Hammers.

Can told Liverpool’s official website after another star showing: "It's amazing. The front three can score in every game at any minute. It's unbelievable how good they are. They did it again.

"We are always happy if they can score and we win."

Germany international Can actually opened the scoring against West Ham, with the 24-year-old nodding home from a well-rehearsed set-piece.

"I'm happy that I could score because we trained it and I scored like that," she added.

"It's always good when you train something and score like that. I'm happy, of course, when I can score and help the team."

It remains to be seen how much longer Can will be around to aid the Liverpool cause, as he heads towards the end of his contract and free agency, but for now he remains fully committed to the cause.

“It’s a really important [time of the season],” said a man being heavily linked with a summer move to Juventus.

“The next game is next week against Newcastle at home again – and we want to win that as well. We have to look from game to game and our aim is to win every game.”