It was once again a Ferran Corominas show at the Balewadi stadium in Pune when FC Goa won 4-0 against FC Pune City on Sunday evening as they keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

ISL 2017-18: FC Goa run riot against hapless Pune City

Manuel Lanzarote (28') opened the scoring for Goa from the spot following which Hugo Boumous (47') added the second just at the start of second half. It was then a brace from Coro (58', 65') which sealed the tie for Goa.

Pune made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Bengaluru. Emiliano Alfaro was serving his suspension, Gurtej Singh had to sit out with an injury whereas Baljit Sahni was relegated to the bench. In came Jewel Raja who made a rare start in midfield partnering Marcos Tebar as the two pivots. Marko Stankovic and Ashique Kuruniyan were the two other players who were slotted into the starting eleven by Ranko Popovic.

With Edu Bedia suspended and Brandon Fernandes injured, Pronay Halder and Manuel Lanzarote came into the starting eleven.

It was a spirited start from both the sides as the race for the play-offs was heating up. Tempres flared as Lanzarote brought down Marcelinho near the byline with a clumsy challenge. Hugo Boumous kicked the ball towards Marcelinho and unecessarily picked up a yellow card.

Pune could have drawn first blood when Marcelinho's ensuing free-kick shaved the post on its way out from a Adil Khan header.

Goa continued to make attacking inroads and the Coro-Lanza duo was testing Pune's defence with meandering runs down the middle. Pune repeatedly lost ppossession in their attempt to play from the back.

Referee Pranjal Banerjee did not hesitate to point to the spot when Adil Khan's challenge on Boumous sent the Goa player to the ground while both were trying to get on the end of a cross from Coro. Lanzarote stepped up and produced a calm and composed finish sending Vishal Kaith to the wrong side as the ball bulged the net.

Minutes later, Banerjee made another crucial decision as Marcelinho was tripped inches outside the box by Sergio Juste but this time the referee waved play on and went on to book Marcelinho for his protests.

Marko Stankovic could have got the equaliser for Pune if he had managed to get a better first touch after Diego Carlos lobbed a perfect ball for the attacking midfielder.

Kaith once again proved his mettle with a fine save denying Goa to go up 2-0 just at the stroke of half-time. Coro made a surging run skipping past defenders and played a one-two with Boumous before firing a shot from close range which was brilliantly kept out by Kaith.

Goa came out with fire in their bellies as Boumous scored within three minutes from resumption. Coro squared the ball to Boumous who danced past two defenders to fire a shot past Kaith who managed to get a hand to it but it was not enough to keep it out. Seconds earlier, Boumous was denied by the woodwork when he rifled a shot at goal from just outside penalty box.

Popovic reacted instantly by making two substitutions as he threw in Jonatan Lucca and Issac Vanmalsawma to replace Tebar and Jewel Raja respectively.

Just under the hour mark, Coro decided to take matters in his own hand as he raced down the right flank, played a perfect one-two with Boumous. He sprinted inside the box and showed Adil Khan a clean pair of heels before unleashing a bullet shot which pierced the net making it 3-0 for the away side.

The evening went from bad to worse for Pune as Sarthak Golui used his hand inside the box to stop a Mandar Dessai cross from reaching Coro. The Spaniard stepped up with confidence and went for power as he put the ball beyond Kaith's reach.

Popovic must be completely livid with his skipper as Marcelinho picked up his second yellow as he stamped on Pronay Halder. Both Diego Carlos and Marcelinho will be suspended for their last league match against Delhi Dynamos.

Had it not been for Kaith, Goa could have scored the fifth when Mark Sifenos' header from a Lanzarote cross looked destined to go in.

Pune still need a point to qualify for the knockout stage whereas Goa have kept themselves alive in the competition after a stunning performance.