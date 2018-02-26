Gallant Rufino admits blame for defeat is Selangor's alone

Selangor forward Rufino Segovia has told Goal that the Red Giants only have themselves to blame, after losing 3-1 at home to Pahang in their round four Malaysia Super League match on Saturday.

Although the Spaniard managed to level the scoreline with his first half penalty after the visitors went in front, former Selangor player Forkey Doe scored a brace in the second half to help Pahang seal the three points.

"The problem is us because we have very good players. We could have done better but we made mistakes instead. It's not because Pahang are better or not, and they did play better.

"Everyone gave their best in the game, but when it's not your day and you make mistakes, you lose. That's it.

"But I have confidence in my team because we have very good local and foreign players. I don't see anybody winning or losing the league (title) in the first four games. We need to fight again tomorrow," remarked the former Atletico Madrid player after the match.

Rufino has bagged five goals from four league appearances this season.

The Red Giants' next match will be their second round FA Cup encounter this Saturday, against third tier side MOF FC.