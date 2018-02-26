Enyimba’s Chukwude promises to add to Sunshine woes

Stephen Chukwude has challenged his teammates to add to the current problems of Sunshine Stars when they slug it out on Sunday at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

The Owena Whales have gone through a lot in recent times and only last week were docked three points among other sanctions because of the continuous recalcitrant attitude of their fans to violence and ahead of the game in Calabar, Chukwude expressed in an interview that they won’t show the Duke Udi men any mercy throughout the duration of the match.

“There is the need for us to consolidate on our recent impressive results. Sunshine Stars are visiting us at the wrong time. We won’t show them any mercy because we need the three points to move up further in the league table,” Chukwude told Goal.

“We have discussed it and the resolution is for us to win the game well and improve our league rating. The results we have posted in recent times have not come by sheer luck. We have worked very hard to get them.

“Sunshine Stars may be in some troubles which we do not like them to be in, but, as soon as the game starts on Sunday, we won’t be sparing them in our own bid to secure the maximum points."

The Paul Aigbogun men are on a six-game unbeaten streak since their insipid 2-0 away loss to Katsina United on January 21st, 2018 and are presently fourth in the league table with 14 points from nine games while Sunshine Stars have slid to 19th due to the points’ deduction.