Kwara United’s Stephen Alfred targets sixth goal against Rivers United

Kwara United’s leading scorer Stephen Alfred wants to be among the goal scorers for the Harmony Warriors again this weekend in their league tie with Rivers United to add to the five he has scored in his maiden season in the topflight.

Alfred said that his target of getting 25 goals before the end of the season can only be met if he keeps scoring regularly for his club.

“I have set a target of 25 goals for myself and I am working very hard to ensure that I get it," he told Goal.

"I have five already which means I am just looking for 20 goals more. It is possible if only I keep scoring regularly with the support of my teammates. I am enjoying my debut season in the premier league,” Alfred told Goal.

“We are not doing well presently but we hope that the draw we got in Lafia will mark the beginning of great change in results. Rivers United are a tough side but we need the maximum points badly.

“I will like to add to the five goals I have scored already this season against them. We need to remain united and try as much as possible to maintain the same level of consistency from the beginning to the end.

“We have done a lot of talking to one another and I know it is time for us to go beyond talking and try to execute our plans in the pitch,” he emphasized.