Mathare United 3-1 Sofapaka: High flying 'Slum Boys' move top of the table

Mathare United reclaimed the lead at the top of the 18-team league table after thrashing Sofapaka 3-1 on Sunday.

The 'Slum Boys' also stretched their unbeaten record to four games to displace Bandari FC at the top of the table with 10 points following their late​st triumph at Kenyatta Stadium.

Francis Omondi slotted from the spot to hand the 2008 champions the lead in the 19th minute after Edward Seda was brought down in the box by Sofapaka defender Rodgers Aloro.

The ‘Slum Boys’ doubled their effort eight minutes later through Chrispin Oduor’s skillful strike that will surely pass for the contender for goal of the season.

Oduor lobbed a sparkling effort from the centreline after he spotted keeper Mathias Kigonya off his line to hand Mathare United a two-goal advantage.

But the Uganda goalkeeper Kigonya demonstrated his scoring prowess when he halved the deficit from the spot after Omurwa handled the ball in his own box with three minutes to the break.

Stephen Waruru went into the referee’s book for a high challenge on Daniel Mwaura as Sofapaka pushed for an equalizer heading into the break.

Rodgers Aloro's delivery from a free-kick was cleared by a solid header from Johnstone Omurwa. Coach Sam Ssimbwa handed striker Kepha Aswani his debut for Sofapaka when he was introduced in the 46th minute for Ezekiel Okare.

The change came with some shreds of hope for Sofapaka,who took over the steering wheel with a big portion of possession until an hour mark only for Seda to pounce with a third goal for Mathare United in the 63rd minute.

Seda was once again involved in another tensed moment for Sofapaka when he released Cliff Nyakeya, but the forward missed a golden chance to extend their lead from an open chance.

With the clock ticking and Sofapaka pilling pressure on the hosts, Francis Kimanzi pulled out Seda for Roy Okal with Ronald Reagan coming on for Mwaura in a tactical change as the victors run down the clock to cling on to the two-goal advantage.

Mathare United starting XI: Robert Mboya (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Johnstone Omurwa, Francis Omondi, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Daniel Mwaura, Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Wycliffe Kasaya (GK), Gilbert Osonga, Klinsmann Omulanga, Ronald Reagan, Chris Ochieng’, Roy Okal and Ahmed Ahmad.

Sofapaka Starting IX: 1. Kigonya Mathias, 17. Aroro Rodgers, 24. Odipo Morris 15. Omar Mousa 3. Ouma Willies 23. Okoti Humphrey (Kelvin Kimani), 18. Ezekiel Okare (Kepha Aswani), 16. Asieche Elli, 5, Achesa Hillary 22. Stephen Waruru (Mohamed Yusuf), 13. Kasumba Umaru,

Unused Subs: 30. Emmanuel Opiyo 7. Mohamed Yusuf 2. Oduor Kennedy 28. Kitawi Ibrahim, Kepha Aswani, 20. Mang'oli Bernard, 33. Kimani Kelvin, 11. Michael Oduor