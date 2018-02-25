Anthony Okpotu says he is working extra harder to ensure he is fit and ready for their rescheduled midweek league tie against Akwa United in Makurdi.

Lobi Stars’ Okpotu working hard to be fit for Akwa United tie

Okpotu who was the highest scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season with 19 goals was among the Super Eagles B squad that placed second behind hosts, Morocco at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The striker has not played a game for the Solomon Ogbeide men since his return from Morocco early this month because of an injury he copped before the final match and the player has informed that he has been training very hard to ensure that he boosts the Pride of Benue’s attack ahead of the remaining league matches.

“I am gradually returning to shape. I am yet to play for Lobi since my return from Morocco but it was not deliberate. I have since resumed training with my club but the injury I sustained there took time to heal,” Okpotu told Goal.

“I was almost coming back to play when I got another injury. I have been resting ever since, training very hard to regain fitness. I am very hopeful that the midweek home match with Akwa United will provide me the opportunity to return to the game.

“I know we have a game against MFM on Sunday. It was the initial game penciled down for my return but I was not fit enough to pass the late test conducted for the purpose of the match.”

Okpotu described the experience in Morocco as worthwhile and he has charged his teammates in Morocco to ensure they lift their game higher to be considered for more roles in the main Super Eagles.

“The competition in Morocco was an experience for me and my teammates," he continued.

"It was also an opportunity for us to write our country’s name in gold. We tried our best and only lost to Morocco. With what we witnessed there and the type of weather we faced, it was only a miracle that we got to the final.

“We are going to ensure we make proper use of it to ensure that we have more additional roles in the main Super Eagles,” he concluded.