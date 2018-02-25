Wikki Tourists coach, Mbwas Mangut has disclosed that the return of Mustapha Ibrahim from injury will help reshape the team ahead of their Sunday league tie with Katsina United in Jos.

Mustapha Ibrahim’s return good for Wikki Tourist, says coach Mbwas Mangut

Ibrahim was unavailable for the Giant Elephants’ 2-1 away loss to Heartland in Owerri last week after he suffered a minor injury, but, Mangut hinted that their captain was involved in all the training sessions they have had and he completed them without pains ahead of the tie.

“We have some injury worries ahead of the game but we are happy to inform you that our captain is back,” Mangut told Goal.

"He was excused for last week game because of the minor knock he had. We felt it was important he doesn’t aggravate it and we agreed that he should rest it to be fresh for our weekend game.

“We were almost walking away with a point(against Heartland) which was the least we deserved in Owerri but we have all seen the outcome of the game and we must move on so that we do not awaken a dead issue.

“Katsina United are a good side and I have told the players to expect a very difficult game. I also told them that they must be focused throughout the encounter so that what happened in Owerri and in most of our away matches won’t repeat itself.