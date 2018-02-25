Wikki Tourist vs Katsina United

NPFL Matchday 10 Previews: Red-hot Enyimba aim to compound Sunshine Stars woes

Bala Nikyu's men bowed 2-1 to Heartland at Dan Anyam Stadium in their last game at Owerri. Nnamdi Egbujor's brace helped the Naze Millionaires secure their third win of the season at the expense of Wikki.

Despite the away defeat, the Giant Elephants are still placed 12th and are two points away from the drop zone and will earn the maximum points on their home turf.

While Katsina United are high up in the fifth position with 13 points and they would target an upset on the road at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday to break into the top four places.

Ifeanyi Ubah vs Nasarawa United

The Anambra Warriors had continued with the disappointing form on the road last Sunday as they bowed 3-0 at Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The Chanji Boys were ruthless as Eric Dufegha, Tasiu Lawal and Destiny Ashadi condemned Ladan Bosso's men to their fifth defeat of the season.

Having slipped to 16th on the log, Ifeanyi Ubah are desperate to bounce back as they face the struggling Solid Miners in Nnewi. Nasarawa crashed to 15th after they were held to 3-3 draw at the Lafia Stadium.

Kwara United vs Rivers United

The Harmony Warriors picked their first point on the road this season after they held Nasarawa United to a 3-3 draw in Lafia thanks to Alfred Stephen's brace plus Michael Ohanu's strike.

John Obuh's men would aim to continue on their road to recovery after a poor start against Rivers United.

For Stanley Eguma's side, the timely boost in a 2-0 home win over struggling Niger Tornadoes would be a massive boost as they search for their first away point this season.

Kwara must push for maximum points with a win over the Pride of Rivers to ease their relegation worries.

Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors

Losing 2-0 in Port Harcourt sent the Ikon Allah Boys crashing into the base of the Nigeria Professional Football League log.

Strikes from Osita Chikere and Emeka Ogbugh condemned the Minna based outfit to their sixth defeat of the season at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The loss instigated the sacking of Erasmus Onuh as he was disengaged over poor results just barely a month since replacing Abubakar Bala with Hamaza Abara taking charge in the interim.

In spite of their fading season, Aliko Mustapha and his mates will be eager to redeem their image in their first outing in the Bako Katogora Stadium against their visitors from Umuahia.

Meanwhile, the Ucendu Warriors would set their sights on taking advantage of their hosts' miserable campaign to compound their woes as they visit Minna.

Enyimba vs Sunshine Stars

Paul Aigbogun's men will not look further for a better chance to extend their unbeaten run to six consecutive matches as they welcome relegation-troubled Owena Whales in Calabar.

Since 2-0 loss at Katsina United, the People Elephants have managed to remain without defeat in their last five encounters including latest away 1-1 draw at Kano Pillars.

Enyimba know a win over Duke Udi's men would definitely power them to the summit of the table should Akwa United and Kano Pillars fail to see victory.

On the other hand, Sunshine would harbour ambitions of pulling an upset at the UJ Esuene Stadium to recover their deducted three points following recent sanctions.

Yobe Desert Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

The Damaturu side relocated to the Sani Abacha Stadium owing to its bad turf and would crave to maintain their home winning form in their first outing on an adopted ground in Kano.

The newcomers are smarting from their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Ifeanyi Ubah last Sunday in Nnewi and would have their Borno Army to battle a win.

Yobe are 10th and only separated from the relegation zone by three points must avoid a slip as they hold a two-point advantage over 14th-placed opponents El Kanemi.

For Imama Amapakabo's El Kanemi, hopes of picking their first away point looks brighten as they would seek to stun their northern rivals on their new unfamiliar ground.

Enugu Rangers vs Kano Pillars

The Flying Antelopes would aim climbing up to the continental places on Sunday but they must negotiate the four-time champions Sai Masu Gida at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

On the back of a recent 1-0 home win over El Kanemi Warriors, Gbenga Ogunbote will seek tangible result with the return of an injured trio of Ifeanyi Egwin, Tayo Fabiyi and Chidiebere Okole against Ibrahim Musa's men.

With almost two-week rest, Rangers had relied on local friendlies to sort some of their technical problems, more importantly, goal scoring as they face Pillars.

For the Kano-based side, they would be desperate to extend their unbeaten run away from home in last two games and win for their late defender Chinedu Udoji.

They will likewise count on the experience of Rabiu Ali and youthfulness of red-hot form of leading scorer Junior Lokosa to upset their hosts in Enugu.