Gavin Hunt: How I ended Cape Town City's dominance over Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits had to fight back and avoid their fifth defeat at the hands of Cape Town City, coach Gavin Hunt says they were good on the night in the Mother City.

The Clever Boys lost twice in the MTN8 Cup, once in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 a fortnight ago as well as a Premier Soccer League loss in August last year.

The four defeats for the reigning PSL champions pushed them to deny the hosts on Saturday night at Athlone Stadium and Hunt has praised his troops.

Two goals through Lehlohonolo Majoro, who scored for the Citizens in the PSL reverse fixture, ensured the Braamfontein-based side bagged their maiden 2-1 win over Benni McCarthy’s side.

For City, a consolation goal came through Craig Martins as they lost their second league match in a week, after their 1-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Speaking to the media after the clash, Hunt revealed his plan for the massive away win over this season's Wafa Wafa losing finalists.

“They’ve beaten us four times this season by playing on the counter,” said Hunt after the game.

“So we changed things this time – we let them have the ball and we played on the counter. It worked, and we were good value for the win," he continued.

“I thought we were good on the night. City never really looked like scoring, so when they got the equaliser in the second half, I thought ‘well, here we go again’,” he added.

“But we got the second goal and then we kept our cool," the accomplished tactician said.

With Majoro having netted against his former bosses, the former SuperSport United and Seven Stars coach added that that ‘Major’ has been good with them.

On the other hand, the ex-Cape Town Hellenic defender sang winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga’s praises for a stellar showing.

“I loaned him (Mosiatlhaga) out to Stellies (Stellenbosch FC) earlier this season, but I think he’s got something special,” added the boss.

“His final ball is still not good enough – I call him the 'postman' because he never delivers. But he’s improving, and he’s one for the future; he gives us something extra," Hunt explained.

“Majoro has been good for us. He makes the ball stick. And once the ball sticks, then, as a team, you can play. With him in attack, we’ll get goals, not just from him but from other areas as well,” concluded the league winning mentor.