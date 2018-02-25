Kevin Omondi, Francis Kahata and Humphrey Mieno will all start from the bench as Gor Mahia takes on Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Humphrey Mieno benched as Gor Mahia make changes against Kariobangi Sharks

The trio started for the Kenyan champions in a 1-1 draw with Leones Vegetarianos away in Equatorial Guinea last Wednesday.

Coach Dylan Kerr has rotated his squad, bringing on board Ephraim Guikan to partner Meddie Kagere and Samuel Onyango in the three man-attacks upfront.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Bonface Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Sharkava, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Benard Ondiek, Meddie Kagere, Ephraim Guikan and Samuel Onyango.

Reserves: Shaban Odhonji, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Kevin Omondi and Eliud Lokuwom.