Francis Kimanzi has retained the squad that forced a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars to face Sofapaka on Sunday.

Mathare United name unchanged side against Sofapaka

Mathare United will be seeking to move back to the summit when they host Batoto ba Mungu at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Club top scorer Clifford Alwanga will lead the line with support from Daniel Mwaura and Cliff Nyakeya on either side.

Edward Seda and Chrispin Oduor will provide the creative spark just behind the front three as Francis Omondi plays the anchor role.

Mathare United starting XI: Robert Mboya (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Johnstone Omurwa, Francis Omondi, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Daniel Mwaura, Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Wycliffe Kasaya (GK), Gilbert Osonga, Klinsmann Omulanga, Ronald Reagan, Chris Ochieng’, Roy Okal and Ahmed Ahmad.