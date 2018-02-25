Bundesliga: Lewandowski's 'heard nothing' from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has rubbished reports suggesting a change of agent means he is off to Real Madrid, with no contact received from Spain.

Lewandowski's 'heard nothing' from Real Madrid following agent change

The prolific Pole has turned to ‘super agent’ Pini Zahavi to manage his career, with the Israeli taking on one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Lewandowski is enjoying another productive season at club level, with the 20-goal mark reached in the Bundesliga for a third successive year and the sixth time in seven years spread across spells at Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

It is those exploits which continue to see him linked with big-money moves elsewhere, with reports of interest from Madrid refusing to go away.

The 29-year-old has, however, once again moved to distance himself from the rumours and play down the importance of a change in representative, telling reporters: “No, that [agent change] has nothing to do with this speculation.

“I haven’t heard anything from Real Madrid, I don’t know whether my agent has and people will write what they want, but it doesn’t interest me.”

Lewandowski drew a rare blank in his latest outing, as Bayern were held to a goalless draw by Hertha Berlin, but he remains a talismanic presence in Munich.

With that in mind, the Bundesliga leaders have no intention of sanctioning a sale, with manager Jupp Heynckes having said of the incessant transfer talk: “A player is allowed to change his agent, it doesn’t mean anything.

“Bayern want to – and will – keep our top players.”

Zahavi has also played down the Real reports, with no talks held with the La Liga giants at this stage.

He told Bild after being confirmed as Lewandowski’s agent: “Of course I have a lot of contacts in the industry, but that has nothing to do with it.

“However, one never knows what will happen in the future.”