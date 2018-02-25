Manchester City and Arsenal lock horns in the first big final of the English football calendar when they face off for the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & Carabao Cup final preview

It is Pep Guardiola's first shot at winning a trophy with City and the Catalan will be keen to succeed, particularly after being knocked out of the FA Cup a week before.

For the Gunners and Arsene Wenger, the game is one of their few remaining opportunities to clinch a piece of silverware this season and it is one trophy that has managed to elude the French boss during his time in England.

The teams played each other in the league back in November with City easily coming out on top on that occasion, so Arsenal will feel they have a bigger point to prove.

Squads & Team News

Two players who are definitely ruled out for Arsenal are Alexandre Lacazette, who recently underwent surgery on a knee injury and Santi Cazorla, who has been troubled by an ankle complaint.

There had been concerns over whether Aaron Ramsey would be available, but the Wales international looks likely to be involved in some capacity.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerin; Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey; Aubameyang.

Guardiola has a number of injury concerns to deal with such as Raheem Sterling, who suffered a strain in the Champions League and could be unavailable.

Gabriel Jesus could potentially return to the matchday squad having resumed training, but Fabian Delph is suspended and Benjamin Mendy remains out with an injury.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo; Fernandinho, D. Silva, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, B. Silva.

Match Preview

Manchester City are cruising towards Premier League glory but they can collect their first bit of silverware of the season by beating Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola's seemingly invulnerable side had been tipped for a quadruple season, but Wigan Athletic put an end to that chat by knocking them out of the FA Cup last week. However, a treble remains a distinct possibility if they can overcome the Gunners.

They will have confidence that they can do so, having already dismantled Wenger's side at the Etihad earlier this season, beating them 3-1, but, at the same time, they will not have forgotten last season's FA Cup semi-final, in which Arsenal emerged victorious.

A win for City will see Guardiola claim his first ever trophy since arriving in England in 2016, but an Arsenal win will also be a first for his counterpart Wenger, who has never hoisted the cup over his head in his two-decade-plus reign in North London.

Arsenal last won the competition 25 years ago in 1993 when George Graham was at the helm and a triumph would see the Frenchman add it to a trophy cabinet that contains seven FA Cups and three Premier League titles.

Not only that, but it would have the effect of ensuring continental football in the form of the Europa League and adding a silver lining to a season that has been beset with a myriad of problems.