Ahead of their Premier Soccer League clash against Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs were looking for a win to narrow the gap on log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Steve Komphela left disappointed as Kaizer Chiefs fail to narrow the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi had a wonderful opportunity to bag the full three points and make it two points behind the Brazilians on Saturday night.

However, Steve Komphela’s men failed to hit the right gear against Siwelele and secured a point instead of maximum three at FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants dropped to valuable points considering the fact that Pitso Mosimane’s men drew their previous two games, against the fourth-placed Free State Stars and neighbours, SuperSport United.

Speaking after the encounter at the Calabash, disappointment was evident on the coach’s face as he admitted to dropping two points.

“It’s a chance missed (to close the gap). Looking at how the game unfolded, we didn’t create clear-cut chances even though we could sit on top of the box trying to find a way,” Komphela said in his post-match response.

“Today, we didn’t see the goalkeeper one-on-one which is something we do normally often,” adds the manager.

“We regret that. This is a time where we should be scoring one or two and you narrow the gap by a match and you keep in there," he continued.

"You say again we have one point we didn’t lose it. We were playing to win. This was a massive opportunity for us to win and get closer to Sundowns,” lamented the coach.

Reflecting on the game against Veselin Jelusic’s men, the former Ea Lla Koto and Maritzburg United coach called on his men to be more clinical.

Amakhosi created many chances, took 15 shots at goals, yet they could only manage five on target, leaving the boss with a lot to work and time is against him.

“If we need to score, do we need 16 chances? Because at 15 if you don’t score, it means you need more than 15 (shots at goal) to score. That’s not good enough,” added the outspoken coach.

"We need to be more clinical. If out of five [shots on target] and you get one [goal] then that’s good enough," concluded Komphela.