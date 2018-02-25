Pitso Mosimane: Benni McCarthy will forever be called to PSL DC because of referees

They looked like they were losing the Tshwane Derby on Saturday evening against neighbours SuperSport United, but Mamelodi Sundowns fought back and scored an equaliser.

Pitso Mosimane: Benni McCarthy will forever be called to PSL DC because of Victor Gomes

Matsantsantsa were the first to draw blood through Thabo Mnyamane in the first half and Percy Tau levelled matters for the Brazilians in the second half.

The draw eased the Brazilians hopes of securing their eighth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title as they remain at the summit with 40 points with eight games to wrap the league campaign.

Praise must go to the Eric Tinkler’s defence for frustrating the hosts, but the strength and resilience shown by the 2016 African champions cannot be overlooked.

However, Mosimane was left unhappy with the officiating in the thrilling encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“It’s a difficult time for referees at this stage. They are human beings. Unfortunately, mistakes can cost you the league,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“It’s difficult now because I come from the stands and I have to keep leadership. But it’s very difficult sometimes to keep leadership. You heard what Gavin Hunt said, you heard what Benni (McCarthy) said," he continued.

“Benni will forever be called to the PSL DC because that guy there, Mr Barker, only wants to collect money from the coaches,” adds the coach who returned to the touchline after serving suspension.

The tactician was not afraid to mince his words when he talked about Mnyamane’s 11th minute goal from a quick counter attack.

‘Jingles’ believes the opening goal converted by the visitors shouldn’t have stood in the first place, but also praised his troops for coming back with a point.

“I’m not sure about the SuperSport goal. What I know is that the linesman was late and it was probably not offside. What I can guarantee he was late not once, twice or three times, he was forever late,” added Mosimane.

“It was beautiful to watch as a spectator to go through the rain-frost defence, which is the other term (for parking the bus) because people get angry with the first term. We went through that and punched holes in it," he added.

“What a team we have. If my team plays like this, I don’t care if we win the league or not. I only worry about quality football and the energy we gave it’s unbelievable," he concluded.