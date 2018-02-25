Goalkeeper John Oyemba has been included in Kariobangi Sharks squad set to take on Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Boost for Kariobangi Sharks as custodian returns to face Gor Mahia

Oyemba missed the first three games with injury, but the custodian has now passed fitness test right in time for Sharks, who need to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Chemelil Sugar last week.

Sharks did not manage a single win against Gor Mahia in their debut season; losing 3-1 in both legs. Both teams are yet to lose a match this campaign.

Ebrimma Sanneh will lead the attack though Ovella Ochieng is still misssing from the squad.

Kariobangi Sharks Starting XI: John Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Pascal Ogweno, Fidel Origa, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Duke Abuya, Bolton Omwenga, Erick Kapaito and Ebrimma Sanneh.

Reserves: Gad Mathews, Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, James Mazembe, Shaphan Oyugi, Sydney Lokale, Francis Manoa.