I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab v Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Minerva Punjab play hosts to Aizawl FC on Monday afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways in order to establish a lead at the top.

Date

Monday, February 26

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

MINERVA PUNJAB: Kiran Chemjong; Kamalpreet Singh; Eric Dano, Sukhdev Singh, Abhishek Ambekar; Amandeep Singh; William Opoku, Souvik Das, Kaseem Aidara, Chencho Gyeltshen; Gagandeep Bali.

Injured: Rahul Das



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Chencho Gyeltshen, Bali Gagandeep, William Opoku.





Aizawl FC: Avilash Paul; Masih Saighani, Lalrozama Fanai, Lalchawnkima, Lalram Hmunmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; David Lalrinmuana, Alfred Jaryan, Andrei Ionescu; Lalkhawpuinmawia, Leonce Dodoz.





Injured: None

Doubtful: None



Suspended: Irshad



Key Players: Andrei Ionescu, Leonce Dodoz.





TITLE RACE SCENARIO

Minerva Punjab are currently in the third position in the league table with 29 points from 15 matches. A win on home soil will help them overtake East Bengal and NEROCA and reclaim their position at the summit.

GAME PREVIEW

It would be fair to state that Minerva have lost their way in the title race. Their last two matches on home soil have resulted in defeats and it’s time that they take control of the situation and let the opportunity to win their maiden league title slip away.

Owner Ranjit Bajaj has requested Dr.Amit Bhattacharjee to conduct a training session on the psychological aspect ahead of their crucial home match against Aizawl FC.

They have roped in winger Vanlalbiaa on loan from Chanmari FC for the rest of the I-League matches. The onus will be on Chencho Gyltshen and William Opuku as the duo will have to get back to scoring. Gangadeep Bali too hasn’t had the best of outings last time around and the striker will look to make amends against the northeastern outfit.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC have finally ended their winless run of nine matches only a couple of days ago when they defeated Indian Arrows 3-0. Lalkhawpuiamawia provided an assist and thereby, scored once in each half to help side to ensure that they wouldn’t face the drop.

They have got coach Santosh Kashyap at the helm who would hope for a positive result in Punjab which would boost their confidence in their AFC Cup campaign.

The former Mumbai FC coach made a few tactical changes in the side which benefited them. Kashyap is using Leonce Dodoz upfront with Andrei Ionescu operating just behind. Using two of his finest players in a central role is giving Aizawl FC an edge in the attacking third.

East Bengal and NEROCA FC fans will definitely want Minerva to drop points once again. A defeat for Minerva will keep them in the third position behind NEROCA and East Bengal.

Can Minerva Punjab return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats or will the defending champions snatch vital points?