Aubameyang: I love my playboy lifestyle and won't change for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has vowed to continue his playboy lifestyle at Arsenal, with fast cars and outlandish clothes part of a £55 million package.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to land the flamboyant Gabon international striker on the final day of the January transfer window.

Pushing through a deal before the deadline allowed Arsene Wenger to bring a proven performer onto his books, but one who had faced criticism for his attitude during a goal-laden spell at Borussia Dortmund .

Arsenal have been quick to shrug off any concerns regarding Aubameyang’s personality, and the 28-year-old insists he will be paying little attention to those quick to question his choices away from the field.

He told the Sunday Mirror : “The clothes, the cars and all that are a bonus. I enjoy living this way.

“I like who I am and it doesn’t matter if other people can’t ­accept that – it goes over my head.

“As they say ‘you only live once’. It’s important to know where you come from and where your roots are – the rest is a big bonus.”

Aubameyang was accused by Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke of “withholding performances” as he headed for the exits in Germany.

Wenger, though, leapt to the defence of the prolific frontman after securing his services, telling reporters: "If you look well at the history, he played only one game. He played, they suspended him for two or three games.

"One before the [winter] break and one after the break. So he played only one game at home, where they played a 2-2 against [Freiburg].

"So maybe he was not ready physically to perform at his best, but I don't believe that he didn't want to perform."

Arsenal have had no problems with Aubameyang so far, with a goalscoring debut made in a 5-1 mauling of Everton.

He has been restricted to just one more outing since then – a 1-0 north London derby defeat to Tottenham – but is ready to come back into the side for a Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City after being forced to sit out a Europa League double-header with Ostersunds .