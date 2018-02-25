Eric Dier has no regrets at having chosen Tottenham over Manchester United, with there still plenty he can achieve in north London.

No Man Utd regrets for Dier as Spurs star states England skipper ambition

As Premier League interest in him grew back in 2014, a man who emerged out of the academy system at Portuguese side Sporting had several options to consider.

United were among those eager to do a deal, but a 20-year-old Dier opted to link up with a Spurs side prepared to put its faith in youth.

Having impressed in England, fresh terms were then signed in September 2016, with that deal contributing towards the Red Devils being knocked back again in the summer of 2017 – with Daniel Levy in a stronger position to fend off interest from Old Trafford.

Dier has no issue with having missed out on a move, telling reporters: “I can only speak for my own case. I can’t speak for anyone else. What happened with me a year-and-a-half ago, it’s one case. Every case is different and I can only speak about my case.

"There is a great spirit here, we get on very well on the field and off the field. I think there is fantastic chemistry. I think after the manager's [Mauricio Pochettino] first season here, it started really in the second season. I felt like the manager had the team that he wanted and we could feel. It was a 50/50 call.

“The manager has created that and the players have created it as well between themselves.

“I think it helped a lot there were a lot of young players going through the same thing at the same time. Myself, Harry [Kane], Dele [Alli], Ben Davies, it was really the time that Danny Rose came through.

“Lots of people grew together at the same time so we were all in a great place in our careers and everyone was enjoying themselves and that has carried on now. There are great friendships and everyone likes each other which is a good thing.

“We are looking forward to next season together. Everyone is excited. Obviously, it is a massive step for the club to move into a new stadium. It is a huge project so it is a huge step for the club in the right direction.

“I can't speak for others, every player is different and every player has to look after themselves at the end of the day so I can't say what each person wants.

“All I can speak for is myself and I think there is a fantastic group here, fantastic manager, fantastic set-up, fantastic project with the new stadium so it is a very exciting time for the club. So I think everyone is looking forward to that.”

For Dier, before attention turns to 2018-19, there is the small matter of a World Cup with England to contend with.

He is expected to be a key component of Gareth Southgate’s plans in Russia, with it possible that he could even be handed the captain’s armband ahead of Spurs colleague Kane.

Dier, who skippered England during friendly dates with Germany and Brazil in November 2017, added: “I want to stay as captain. Of course. I would be stupid to say I didn't want to be. I think everyone would put their hand up for it.

“It is a case of who the manager Gareth Southgate wants to be his captain if he does want one – I have no idea if he does want a permanent captain or keep rotating it as he has. That is up to him.

“The experience of doing it against Germany and Brazil was incredible especially being two huge nations we were playing against made it even more special.

“It is definitely something I would like to get the chance to do again.”