Due to the recent bad results in the Premier League, Azam FC Head Coach Aristica Cioaba revealed that all their focus and energy will now be put in the Federation Cup.

Cioaba to focus on the Federation Cup

Azam currently sits third in the League with 35 points from 19 matches this season. The 2013/14 champions have lost to big guns Simba and Young Africans also two drawn to Kagera Sugar and Lipuli FC (Iringa) in their last 6 matches.

Speaking to Goal Cioaba revealed that their target is to play international competitions next year after they lost the chance to Simba and Yanga last season

"We have a hard time in the title race because we are third behind Simba and Yanga. Although there are many games remaining before the end of the league but it's not easy to win title in front of the two giant teams" said Cioaba.