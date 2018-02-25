Wanderers fans rip flares at Sydney derby

Western Sydney fans could draw the ire of Football Federation Australia for igniting flares during Sunday night's A-League Sydney derby.

The Wanderers' active supporter group, the Red and Black Bloc (RBB), lit up two flares in the first 16 minutes at Allianz Stadium, after Oriol Riera opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute.

They were snuck into the venue despite a heavy police presence and security cameras above the main entrance.

The Wanderers have only just escaped a suspended points penalty that hung over their heads all of last season for flare-related indiscretions, among other offences.

Last July chief executive John Tsatsimas delivered a final warning to a "rogue element" of the RBB, threatening to shut them down should any further "illegal and highly dangerous" incidents occur this season.