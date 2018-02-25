Ulinzi Stars trio return ahead of AFC Leopards clash

Kevin Amwayi has been named in Ulinzi Stars matchday squad that will take on AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars trio returns ahead of AFC Leopards clash

Amwayi has been drafted into the squad by coach Dunstan Nyaudo after missing the team's last two matches against Sony Sugar and Mathare United.

Hassan Mohamed has also been included in the squad, having missed the last outing while Brian Birgen will for the second straight game make it to the squad.

Squad: Timothy Odhiambo, Jacktone Odhiambo, Daniel Waweru, Kago John, Kevin Amwayi, Oscar Wamalwa, George Odhiambo, Omar Mbongi, Brian Birgen, Oliver Ruto, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Churchill Muloma, Masita Masuta, Elvis Nandwa, Michael Otieno, Abdalla Hamisi, Hassan Mohamed.