Cruz and Doe played through injuries, says Dollah

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Both of Pahang's goalscorers in their 3-1 Malaysia Super League match win against Selangor on Saturday played through light injuries in the match, revealed head coach Dollah Salleh.

Brazilian forward Patrick Cruz, who opened the scoring in the fifth minute, only joined the team earlier this week as a last-minute replacement for Alex Moraes, while former Selangor striker Francis Forkey Doe, who bagged a brace on Saturday, had only made his debut for Pahang in their previous match.

"The win is just what we needed. In the first two matches we had been looking for a good striker, and the signings of Patrick and Doe seem to have solved our problem.

"Patrick was actually carrying a knock; he twisted his ankle one day before coming here. Yesterday he could not train but he insisted on playing, and today he has proven he deserves to be on the team.

"Whereas for Forkey, I've known him and capabilities for a long time. Although he's not a 100 per cent fit, he's carrying a knock too, but he has the advantage of having played in Malaysia for years. He faces no problem adapting to a new team," said Dollah in the post-match press conference.

The former Malaysia boss too expressed his satisfaction towards his other foreign players and defenders' performances in the game.

"[Chan] Vathanaka played very well tonight and did their jobs perfectly, as did Safuwan (Baharudin) and [Mohamadou] Sumareh.

"Our backline too played well, and finally tonight my team played the way I've been wanting them to since the season kicked off," remarked Dollah.

When asked by Goal, the former Selangor player and coach added another factor behind the Elephants' win; the Red Giants' lack of consistency.

"I told my team that there are two Selangors, so to speak," said Dollah. "They have always been like that. At times Selangor can produce magic and play brilliantly, while at times they could play really badly.

"So I told my men to stay focused and disciplined in order to stop Selangor. Today we stopped them from having the ball from the starting whistle, and we killed their game."