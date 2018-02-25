Unlucky Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala is appealing for patience from fans and management as he heads into week five without a single win.

Nzoia Sugar Coach appeals for patience after fourth straight defeat

Nzoia Sugar played a balanced match against former champions Tusker on Saturday, but still went down 2-1; their fourth straight lose this season.

But despite playing some attractive football, Nzoia could not kill the game, something that Mwalala points out could be as a result of inexperience in his young squad.

“We have probably the youngest squad in the league. Today I played two High School students. I’m appealing to our fans and management to have patience on the team. This is work in progress.

“It is worrying though that we don’t kill games early enough. We need to start scoring goals. Finishing is an area we need to work on and I will give it the needed attention,” Mwalala told Goal.

Nzoia Sugar will next take on Kakamega Homeboyz, a match they will be aiming at rectifying their mistakes against Kariobangi Sharks, Nakumatt, Tusker and Mathare United.