The Arabian Gulf League title race looks set to last until the final few weeks of the season, as opposed to previous years where the champions confirmed their status weeks or months before the final day.

UAE Arabian Gulf League: Matchweek 17 Review

Despite Al Wasl’s 2-0 loss to Dibba, which saw them stay in 3rd place with 32 points, Al Wahda and Al Ain are still neck in neck at the top two spots with the former sitting in 2nd place on 37 points, and Al Ain at the top with 38 points.

Al Ain suffered their first loss of the season after going 16 games undefeated, when a trio of goals by Sharjah sent them crashing 3-1 to emerge from the match with no points. Thankfully for The Boss, Al Wahda dropped points to Shabab Al Ahli in a 0-0 draw, which prevented The Maroon from leapfrogging Al Ain to sit at the top of the league.

Elsewhere in the league, Al Nasr defeated Al Dhafra 1-0, Al Jazira defeated Hatta 2-1 and Ajman drew with Emirates 1-1. This kept Al Nasr in 4th place with 29 points followed by defending champions Al Jazira in 5th with 25 points, Sharjah in 6th place with 22 points and Shabab Al Ahli in 7th place with 21 points.

Ajman were at the top of the bottom half of the league, sitting in 8th place with 20 points after their draw. The relegation battle is getting more exciting as the weeks go by with 3 points separating 9th and 12th place.

Dibba’s win against Al Wasl helped them leap from 11th into 9th with 15 points to their name, with Hatta’s loss keeping them in 10th with 13 points. Emirates and Al Dhafra, both on 12 points, occupied the last two spots, respectively.