Player Ratings: Selangor 1 Pahang 3

Find out who flopped in and who bossed the Malaysia Super League match between Selangor and Pahang in Cheras on Saturday, which ended in a 3-1 win to the visitors.

SELANGOR

Khairulazhan Khalid - 5

Playing and starting for the first time this season, the former Pahang custodian could not do much to plug the massive holes left by his defenders.

Fairuz Aziz - 5

The left back found himself wanting throughout the match going up against the creativity of Pahang right wing Mohamadou Sumareh. He was given a lesson by the Gambian as early as the fifth minute, when Sumareh eluded him in the box before providing the assist to the game's first goal.

Willian Pacheco - 5

Pahang knew that the Brazilian would win aerial balls in the box easily, and utilised speedy attacks and low crosses to overcome the lanky centre back. And instead of marshalling his defensive teammates to buck up, Pacheco too committed a mistake of his own, with his handball at the edge of the penalty box leading to a questionable penalty call that was then dispatched by Forkey Doe.

Razman Roslan - 4

The Selangor captain made a number of errors in the match, failed to mark former teammate Doe well and simply showed no leadership. Booked for a cynical challenge on Sumareh late in the game.

Alfonso de la Cruz - 4

Bad has gone to worse for the Spaniard. After failing to prove his capabilities in the last three matches, Selangor head coach Maniam Pachaiappan only gave him 32 minutes on the pitch against Pahang. He was taken off for Ilham Udin, a change that proved well as the hosts then played with more fluidity and purpose. Don't put money on him surviving the mid-season transfer window axe.

Saiful Ridzuwan Selamat - 5

Did not do much wrong, but in overall could not do much to help reverse his team's fortune.

Evan Dimas Darmono - 5

The midfielder was shut out of the game perfectly by the opposing midfielders and defenders.

Kannan Kalaiselvan - 6

The youngster wasn't as lively down the left wing as usual, as the Elephants defended the touchlines closely. But he nevertheless contributed by forcing a foul by Muslim Ahmad in the first half, which led to the penalty goal by Rufino Segovia.

Syahmi Safari - 6

Worked hard throughout the match, but on a night when almost all of his teammates were off form, Syahmi was not able to either make penetrating runs into the final third, or send good crosses in.

Rufino Segovia - 6

Returned to the scoring sheet by putting away their first half penalty, but was not able to do much when the deliveries just were not there.

Amri Yahyah - 5

The veteran's performance in the match was proof that he should not be starting matches anymore.

Substitutions:

Ilham Udin Armaiyn - 5

His substitution for Alfonso in the first half did introduce some fluidity in their midfield, but in the second half the Indonesian went quiet.

Sean Eugene Selvaraj -NA

Came on as a late substitution, did not get to do much.

Kegan Dhvarajan - NA

Came on as a late substitution, did not get to do much.

PAHANG

Helmi Eliza Elias - 7

The custodian was rarely troubled by the hosts's forwards.

Faisal Rosli - 7

The left back did a good job of keeping out Selangor's dangerous young winger Syahmi.

Muslim Ahmad - 6

Pahang could have recorded a more straight-forward win, if not for the former Malaysia international's reckless and needless foul on Kannan that led to Selangor's first half penalty.

Afif Amiruddin - 8

Afif did a sterling job of keeping out the hosts' forward from advancing into the final third.

Matthew Davies - 7

The right wing back got to concentrate on keeping his flank secure as his forwards were in top form in the match. And he did his defensive duties with aplomb, keeping Kannan quiet throughout the match.

Azam Azih - 7

Helped the Elephants maintain dominance in the middle of the park, making sure their defending began in midfield.

Safuwan Baharudin - 6

Helped the Elephants maintain dominance in the middle of the park, making sure their defending began in midfield. The Singapore international however should count himself lucky not to receive a second yellow card and a sending off early in the second half, for a clumsy tackle on Syahmi.

Chan Vathanaka - 7

The Cambodia international did well to help the attack, by harrassing the flanks and constantly swapping positions with Soumareh. Almost found the back of the net through his freekick in the first half.

Patrick Cruz - 9

The last-minute signing had a dream debut for his new club, scoring the opening goal early in the game from a Sumareh assist. Early in the second half he turned provider, assisting Doe to help the visitors retake the lead.

Forkey Doe - 9

Selangor had a penchance for falling to teams that field their former foreign strikers, and this match is a strong proof of this habit. In 2017 he had an unremarkable season in his second stint with the Red Giants, but on Saturday he showed the hosts what they were unable to get him to produce last season. He helped the visitors retake the lead in early second half, and then sealed a brace with his penalty later in the game.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 9 (Man of the Match)

The Gambian scored no goals in the match and provided only one assist, but his contribution was massive. His runs into the final third constantly caused problems for Selangor, causing the defenders to stretch themselves thin and open up gaps that could be exploited by Cruz, Vathanaka and Doe.

Substitutions:

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 6

Came on in the 73rd minute for Vathanaka, almost found the back of the net with his freekick four minutes later.

Dinesh Rajasingam - NA

Late introduction.

Zubir Azmi - NA

Late introduction.