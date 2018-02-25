AFC Leopards has not registered any win from the four matches played in all competitions.

AFC Leopards - Ulinzi Stars Preview: Ingwe seeking for first league win

They have lost once and drawn three times, conceding a total of three goals and keeping a clean sheet once. The match against Ulinzi Stars will definitely mend Ingwe's broken heart following recent elimination from Caf Confederation Cup.

As for the soldiers, things have not been going on according to the plans. In the last three league matches, the Nakuru-based side has managed to record one win, a draw and defeat.

In the last eighteen matches between the two sides, AFC Leopards have won eight times, drawn four and lost six.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Defender Abdalla Salim is set to make a return to the team after missing the continental assignment. He definitely wants to show the fans what they missed. Youngster Jeffrey Awiti has been impressive for the Robert Matano led side, and he definitely is aiming at continuing doing the best.

Ulinzi Stars: Former Sony Sugar custodian Timothy Odhiambo is set to retain his place in goal and his main task will be to ensure he commands his line effectively. Cliff Kasuti had a brilliant game against Mathare United and will once again be relied on to deliver dangerous crosses into Ingwe danger zone.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Adira Jairus, Isaac Oduro, Dennis Sikhayi, Abdalla Salim, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Brian Marita, Joseph Kuria, Ezekiel Odera, Jephary Owiti and Baker Lukooya.

Ulinzi Stars: Timothy Odhiambo, Brian Birgen, Oliver Ruto, Omar Mbongi, George Omondi, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Justin Onounga and Masita Masuta.