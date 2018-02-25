After a season opener victory against Nzoia Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks have managed to get draws against Vihiga United and Chemelil respectively.

Kariobangi Sharks - Gor Mahia Preview: Can Sharks stop K'Ogalo?

It is a different case with the champions, who have started the season on a high note. The Dylan Kerr side has managed to collect maximum points from two matches played and scoring an average of four goals.

Last season, Gor Mahia won the two legs by an identical 3-1 score line, and they will be coming into this match as favourites, especially after progressing to the next round of Caf Champions League.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kariobangi Sharks: Former Western Stima shot stopper Gad Mathews has been doing well in Sharks goal and this time he has to do his best to ensure he makes top saves. Erick Kapaito has adapted to the top tier, and he has two goals already. He needs to find his third against Gor Mahia to boost his already beaming confidence.

Gor Mahia: With the Golden Boot race already on, Meddie Kagere will be aiming at getting more goals to stay clear at the top. Francis Kahata is already showing why he is a gem for the green army; he is slowly becoming the pillar of that team.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kariobangi Sharks: Gad Mathews, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Bolton Omwenga, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Duke Abuya, James Mazembe, Ebrimma Sanneh and Erick Kapaito.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Haroun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, Humprey Mieno and George Odhiambo.