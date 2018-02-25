Faouzi Benzarti of Wydad Casablanca became the second most successful coach in Caf competitions after winning the Super Cup title on Saturday.

Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti sets new record after Cup win

Amin Tighazoui scored from a free-kick to give Wydad Casablanca a 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe of DR Congo as the video assistant referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in Africa.

By winning the Super Cup for the first time at the third attempt, Wydad made Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti the outright second most successful coach in Caf competitions with five titles.

He won two with Esperance and two with another Tunisian club, Etoile Sahel, before being hired by Wydad this year after Hussein Amoutta was fired over poor domestic form.

Portuguese Manuel Jose holds the record for Caf club titles won by a coach, guiding Al Ahly to four Champions League and four Super Cup triumphs.

Earlier, the VAR system was used in Africa for the first time during the final staged at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco's largest city, Casablanca.

The system was used for the first time in the 58th minutes when the Zambian referee initially awarded a second penalty within three minutes to Wydad only to change his mind after running to the sideline and watching replays of the incident.

VAR was supposed to be introduced during the African Nations Championship quarter-finals in Morocco last month, but training sessions were held instead.

The technology is used to assist referees with key decisions, including the awarding of goals, penalties, red cards and offside.

The victory capped another achievement for Moroccan football in the last few months as their national team had also won the Chan tournament for home-based players after thrashing Nigeria 4-0 in the final.

With the Super Cup trophy, Wydad Casablanca also bagged home $100,000 while TP Mazembe of DR Congo pocketed $75,000. TP Mazembe are three-time Super Cup winners, while this was Wydad Casablanca's first try.

Al-Ahly (Egypt) holds the record of the most team winning Caf Super Cup (6 titles).