Thirsty keeper's unforgivable drink bottle gaffe

Sportsmen are often told of the importance of staying hydrated but a goalkeeper in Germany's second division has prioritised it above his own team.

Thirsty keeper's hilarious drink bottle gaffe

Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken took his place in football infamy with one of the weirdest blunders imaginable, during a 2. Bundesliga match against Ingolstadt.

The Dutch keeper may have felt like he'd earned himself a drink after saving an 11th minute penalty but he quickly went from hero to zero.

In an inconceivable attempt to quench his thirst, Flekken decided to turn and grab a water bottle from his own goal net while play was still going on around him.

Inevitably, Ingolstadt pumped a long ball towards Flekken's box that teammate Gerrit Nauber dealt with by heading the ball back to his keeper.

The only problem was there was no keeper to be seen, with Flekken oblivious to the happenings around him.

Seizing on the opportunity from the goalkeeping howler of howlers, Ingolstadt forward Stefan Kutschke nicked in and tapped the ball into the empty goal from a metre out.

You don't even need to speak German to pick up on the exasperation from the commentators calling the match.

Although Flekken will probably never live down his nightmare moment, fortunately the gaffe didn't cost his side as they escaped with a 2-1 victory.