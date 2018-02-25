Nigeria will no longer take part in the 2018 Alanya Women's Cup scheduled to hold between February 26 to March 7 in Turkey.

Nigeria pull out of 2018 Alanya Women's Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation had earlier submitted confirmation of interest to participate in the international invitational competition.

And the Super Falcons were subsequently zoned in Group B alongside France B, Kosovo, Kazakhstan for the 12-team tournament in Alanya.

But Goal learned that Thomas Dennerby's ladies, whose team B finished third in the 2018 Wafu Women's Nations Cup have pulled out of the event due to logistic reasons.

"It is a very sad situation for us. We want the make the tournament but there were so many factors that conspired against our wishes to participate,” a source from the NFF told Goal.

"We made efforts to arrange entry visa to Turkey for the players - those abroad and others in Abidjan but were faced with a lot of challenges and it could not work out."

And subsequently, the Swedish tactician has contacted the initially invited Super Falcons players and has notified them about the country's withdrawal citing varying reasons.

Coach Dennerby will now shift focus on making good preparations for the France friendly scheduled for April 6 in Le Mans after the WAFU tournament in Abidjan on Saturday.