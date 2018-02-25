MFM welcome Lobi Stars to the Agege Stadium in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter in Lagos.

MFM vs Lobi Stars Preview: Olukoya Boys target victory over Ogbeide’s men

Fidelis Ilechukwu's men were impressive in their Caf Champions League opener as Chijoke Akuneto's header sealed their passage to the first round after a 2-1 aggregate win over AS Real Bamako.

And they will anticipate building on the winning form as they seek to maintain their home unbeaten run against Solomon Ogbeide's men, having won their two previous home games.

On the other hand, the Pride of Benue face an uphill task no thanks to their inconsistent form this season plus almost a two-week long rest since their 1-0 loss to Wikki Tourist.

In spite all, the Markudi based boys would be aiming to brace up and avoid a third consecutive defeat on their visit to Lagos against the continental campaigners.

Ogbeide will count on the return of CHAN Eagles forward Anthony Okpotu, who finished top scorer last season with 19 goals in their quest to wreak havoc against the hosts.

As it stands, MFM are 11th on the league standings with 12 points from eight games, while Lobi Stars are sixth with 13 points from similar matches.