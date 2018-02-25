In a game where the Video Assistant Referee system debuted in Africa, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco beat DR Congo’s TP Mazembe to win the 2018 Caf Super Cup.

WAC 1-0 TP Mazembe: Red Devils pip Ravens to win 2018 Caf Super Cup

All was down to Amin Tighazoui, who curled a late free-kick into the net at the Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

It is a first Super Cup triumph for the 2017 Caf Champions League winners.

WAC’s game plan was pretty clear from start as they pinned the visitors down in their own half. With the opening minutes largely played in Mazembe’s area, it wasn’t until the ninth minute before the Ravens got a ball into WAC’s box.

The lopsided nature of the early exchanges made Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo a busy man as WAC took several nibbles at his goal.

Following a series of half-chances, WAC went close in the 23rd minute when Elvis Chikatara went to ground trying to beat Gbohouo. Walid El Karti clipped the loose ball form the left toward goal but Mazembe’s defence reacted quickly to clear the danger.

Ten minutes later, Gbohouo was called into action again as he tipped over Tighazoui’s free-kick.

WAC went knocking again three minutes later but when Tighazoui delivered a corner into the box, there was no one to provide the ultimate touch when the ball was flicked over across the face of goal.

There was some relief when Mazembe finally had a shot on target two minutes to half-time, even when goalkeeper Zouhair Laaroubi coolly collected Ben Malango’s volley.

A minute after Tighazoui saw his strike punched away, WAC were awarded a penalty as Michee Mika fouled the No.19 in the penalty box. Following a video assistant confirmation, Walid El Karti stepped up, but his feeble shot from 12 yards was saved by Gbohouo.

There was more drama in the 54th minute.

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe pointed to the spot when Chikatara went down under the challenge of Joel Kimwaki. Chikatara, this time, stepped up to effect the kick, before the referee received a signal to take a video review.

After dashing to the touchline to watch the replay, he changed his mind, much to the relief and delight of the away side.

In the 69th minute, Tighazoui made another attempt at goal but his header went wide when substitute Alejandro Quintana beat Kimwaki on the right to send a cross into the box.

WAC could have broken the deadlock by the 83rd minute, but Mohammed Nahiri missed the target with shot from outside the box.

The home side won a free-kick with few minutes remaining. Tighazoui made no mistake with his effort, bending a sweet shot from outside the box into the top right corner to sealed WAC eventual 1-0 victory.