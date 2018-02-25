Kevin-Prince Boateng has evoked memories of an encounter between AC Milan and Arsenal ahead of their Uefa Europa League meeting.

EXTRA TIME: Boateng evokes memories of AC Milan vs. Arsenal meeting

The Italian giants will welcome Arsene Wenger’s side to the San Siro Stadium on March 8 for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

And the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder who was on parade in AC Milan’s 4-0 thrashing of the Gunners in a Champions League last-16 clash six years ago, is reminiscing on the electrifying performance after both teams were paired together on Friday.

In an encounter that had Robinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on target, Boateng started the rout as the Rossoneri outclassed the Premier League outfit 4-0 on February 15, 2012. However, Arsenal secured a 3-0 win in the return leg but crashed out on away goal rule.